Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $632,295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,235 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 475,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 455,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $2,445,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/mason-street-advisors-llc-has-5-36-million-holdings-in-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.