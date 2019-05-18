Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $151.41 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.43.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

