Masimo (MASI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MASI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Masimo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $140.77. 375,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,088. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $147.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $268,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $195,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,572 shares of company stock worth $6,300,560 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,470,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Masimo by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.