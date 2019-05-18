Marriott International Inc (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Marriott International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $130.91 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $2,602,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $5,580,047.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,782,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,940 shares of company stock worth $19,527,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

