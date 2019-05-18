Mark W. Peterson Sells 7,305 Shares of Rexnord Corp (RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $201,544.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,948 shares in the company, valued at $991,805.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 315.6% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 77,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 315.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 165.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mark W. Peterson Sells 7,305 Shares of Rexnord Corp (RXN) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/mark-w-peterson-sells-7305-shares-of-rexnord-corp-rxn-stock.html.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.