Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

