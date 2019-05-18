Mallinckrodt (MNK) Given a $20.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNK. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 454.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

