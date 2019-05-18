Macy’s Inc (M) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock worth $421,238. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

