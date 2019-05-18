LYFT (LYFT) Given a $72.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $72.00 price target on LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cross Research began coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $69.01 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.51.

LYFT opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

