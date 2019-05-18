Luxfer (LXFR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 130,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,918. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $685.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Luxfer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 1,250 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $296,969. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 45.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 25.3% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,790,000 after acquiring an additional 523,660 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 321,145 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

