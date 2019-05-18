LSV Asset Management Acquires 53,500 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $308,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after acquiring an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $771,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,410 shares of company stock worth $5,419,338. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,310. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

