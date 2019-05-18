LSV Asset Management Acquires 204,500 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $551,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 44.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,324,000 after buying an additional 561,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,702,000 after buying an additional 442,676 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $95.64 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.91.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

