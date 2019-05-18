Loyd A. Warnock Sells 9,502 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Loyd A. Warnock Sells 9,502 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/loyd-a-warnock-sells-9502-shares-of-american-water-works-company-inc-awk-stock.html.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.