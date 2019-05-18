Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

NYSE LOW opened at $109.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

