Londonmetric Property (LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $207.00

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 206.60 ($2.70), with a volume of 653776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.20 ($2.69).
A number of equities analysts have commented on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.75 ($2.52).
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.
