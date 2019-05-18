Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 206.60 ($2.70), with a volume of 653776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.75 ($2.52).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Londonmetric Property (LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $207.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/londonmetric-property-lmp-sets-new-1-year-high-at-207-00.html.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.