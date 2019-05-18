Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Receives $224.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.33.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 129,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,735. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $195,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $2,689,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

