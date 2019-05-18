Linde (LIN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.53 ($232.02).

Shares of Linde stock traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during trading on Friday, reaching €169.55 ($197.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52-week high of €191.80 ($223.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

