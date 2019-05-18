Liberum Capital Upgrades Rio Tinto (RIO) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,780 ($62.46) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,418.55 ($57.74).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,673 ($61.06). 2,965,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,790.50 ($62.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.