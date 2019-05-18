Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for ITV (ITV)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ITV to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Tuesday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 117.65 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.05 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The broadcaster reported GBX 15.40 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 15 ($0.20) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that ITV will post 1419.0000528365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,364.23 ($4,395.96). Also, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 44,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.