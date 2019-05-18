Leon J. Olivier Sells 7,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ES opened at $73.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,614,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,686,000 after acquiring an additional 436,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,130,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,577,000 after acquiring an additional 661,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,975,000 after purchasing an additional 491,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,684,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

