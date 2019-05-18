LAIX (LAIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

LAIX opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAIX. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth $42,927,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

