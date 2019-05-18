KVH Industries (KVHI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.10 million.KVH Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.23–0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

KVHI opened at $9.91 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 0.76.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,013.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,831 shares in the company, valued at $435,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,379 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,382.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,531.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,542 shares of company stock worth $311,346 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KVH Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of KVH Industries worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

