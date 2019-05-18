Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stake Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 528,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Kforce by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $536,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,013 shares of company stock worth $1,620,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.80 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

