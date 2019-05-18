Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $990.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.22 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Keysight Technologies to a “top pick” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $395,213.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 367.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

