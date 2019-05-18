Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Director Acquires $86,790.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KDP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 2,071,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,139. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 164.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 751.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3,634.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Director Acquires $86,790.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp-director-acquires-86790-00-in-stock.html.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.