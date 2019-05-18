Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Scout24 (G24)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.70 ($53.14) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.03 ($52.36).

G24 opened at €44.50 ($51.74) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 12-month high of €48.62 ($56.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

