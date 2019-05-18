Keller Group’s (KLR) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,357 ($17.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 872.33 ($11.40).

Get Keller Group alerts:

KLR traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 736 ($9.62). 92,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,132 ($14.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $530.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.