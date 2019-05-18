Kadant (KAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 81,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kadant has a 52-week low of $76.44 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $992.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Kadant had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $459,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $194,717.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,426.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.