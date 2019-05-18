K&S (SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.61 ($23.97).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €17.20 ($19.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. K&S has a 12-month low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of €25.86 ($30.07).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.