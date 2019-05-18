K&S (SDF) Given a €14.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.61 ($23.97).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €17.20 ($19.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. K&S has a 1 year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of €25.86 ($30.07).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

