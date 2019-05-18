Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 357 ($4.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Shares of JUP traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 364 ($4.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,102,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41). The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £495,600 ($647,589.18). Also, insider Charlotte Jones sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72), for a total value of £69,319.22 ($90,577.84). Insiders have acquired 333,753 shares of company stock worth $120,941,036 in the last quarter.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

