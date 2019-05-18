Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JMIA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.72 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

