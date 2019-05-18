Johnson Controls International (JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Johnson Controls’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it improved year over year. The reported quarter witnessed solid organic revenue growth. The company actively takes part in acquisitions and mergers to provide customers with world-class technologies through strong complementary brands and channels. Strong cash flow helps the company to pay regular quarterly dividends and engage in share repurchase programs. Over the past three months, shares of Johnson Controls have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE:JCI opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $451,630.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,199,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,160,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,384 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,650 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $5,935,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.