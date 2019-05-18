John M. Piecuch Acquires 8,990 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director John M. Piecuch purchased 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,219.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 199,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBCP. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $137,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $15,689,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

