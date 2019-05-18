Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Recruit in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

RCRRF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

