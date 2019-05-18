Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 115,291 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,291 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,430,127 in the last three months. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

