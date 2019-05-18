Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 73,858 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,858 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,371,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,655 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,731,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,415,000 after buying an additional 887,483 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,754,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after buying an additional 496,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,496,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,406,000 after buying an additional 277,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 3,544,197 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PBA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 73,858 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-73858-shares-of-pembina-pipeline-corp-pba.html.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.