J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in J M Smucker by 12,668.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,309,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in J M Smucker by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,843,000 after buying an additional 3,295,923 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,473,000 after buying an additional 1,303,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $93,308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,309,000 after buying an additional 708,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

J M Smucker stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.90. 673,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-shares-sold-by-old-dominion-capital-management-inc.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.