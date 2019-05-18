iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

IYLD opened at $24.40 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $25.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

