iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 45,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 101,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,339,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

