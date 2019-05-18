iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,622,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,509% from the previous session’s volume of 162,978 shares.The stock last traded at $48.35 and had previously closed at $47.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 971,825.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,157,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194,713 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

