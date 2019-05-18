iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Position Trimmed by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 419,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

