IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

