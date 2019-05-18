Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 19,123,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,487% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,657 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $11.23.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,213 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 5,567,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,008 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,299 shares during the period. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

