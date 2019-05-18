International Speedway (ISCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in International Speedway by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $11,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.