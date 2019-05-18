Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 43,394 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,370,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 292,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.93 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/inspired-entertainment-inc-inse-holdings-lifted-by-gabelli-funds-llc.html.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.