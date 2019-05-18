Insperity Inc (NSP) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,017 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,486,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $306,326.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,952 shares of company stock worth $10,228,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $113.52 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

