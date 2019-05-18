Insolar Price Tops $0.29 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Insolar has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, OKex and Coinrail. Insolar has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $644,065.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00375917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00149711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, OKex, Bithumb, Binance, Coinrail, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.