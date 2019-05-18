Insider Selling: Talend SA (TLND) COO Sells 3,483 Shares of Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Talend stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 141,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,820. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Talend by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Talend by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Talend by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

