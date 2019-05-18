Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Insider Sells 3,937 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 3,937 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $206,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christina Luconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Christina Luconi sold 8,290 shares of Rapid7 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $393,857.90.

RPD stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 503,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

